Larson Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prospect Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Prospect Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.74 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 80.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

Prospect Capital Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading

