Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 199 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXTG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 18,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NXTG opened at $58.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.69. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.441 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

