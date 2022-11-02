Larson Financial Group LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the second quarter worth about $1,769,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 51.6% during the first quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 69.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 29.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 54,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SBS opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

SBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

(Get Rating)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.