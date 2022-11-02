Lassonde Industries (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Rating) were up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.18 and last traded at $84.22. Approximately 106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LSDAF shares. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$155.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$161.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Lassonde Industries Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.53.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.