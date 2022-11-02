Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Plans $1.36 None Dividend

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Monday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.36 per share on Thursday, November 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $385.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 188.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 149,288 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 41.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Laureate Education by 73.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Laureate Education by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,487,000 after purchasing an additional 512,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Laureate Education from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

