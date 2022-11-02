Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Plans $1.36 None Dividend

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Monday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.36 per share on Thursday, November 17th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.
Laureate Education Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.81.
Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.17). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $385.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laureate Education
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Laureate Education from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th.
About Laureate Education
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.