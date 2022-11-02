LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Robert W. Baird

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $155.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.04% from the company’s current price.

LCII has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.75.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $103.97 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $163.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.45.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.89. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 18.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

