LCX (LCX) Price Down 3.9% This Week

LCX (LCX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. LCX has a total market cap of $37.71 million and approximately $294,916.00 worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LCX has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One LCX token can now be purchased for $0.0489 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LCX Profile

LCX launched on June 6th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,584,751 tokens. LCX’s official message board is www.lcx.com/insights. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com.

LCX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem.LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals.LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews.”

