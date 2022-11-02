Lead Edge Growth Opportunities (NASDAQ:LEGA) Trading Up 0.1%

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. Approximately 514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 78,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

Get Lead Edge Growth Opportunities alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 19.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities by 1,062.8% during the first quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Company Profile

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities with software, Internet, and technology-enabled companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lead Edge Growth Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.