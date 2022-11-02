Lear (NYSE:LEA) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $133.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $157.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.54.

Lear Stock Performance

LEA stock traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.94. 8,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lear has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $195.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lear will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $837,290.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,861,548.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,653. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 39.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 51.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 6.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

