Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of LEG opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average is $36.76. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $46.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Leggett & Platt

Several brokerages recently commented on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,226,000 after buying an additional 406,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after buying an additional 3,803,469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,879,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,791,000 after buying an additional 265,480 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,691,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,865,000 after buying an additional 61,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,769,000 after buying an additional 309,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.