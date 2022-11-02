LendingTree (TREE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LendingTree Stock Performance
Shares of TREE opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.74. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $156.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.
Insider Activity at LendingTree
In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 8,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $280,767.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,067.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TREE shares. TheStreet cut LendingTree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.86.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
Read More
