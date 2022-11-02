LendingTree (TREE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of TREE opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.74. LendingTree has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $156.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Insider Activity at LendingTree

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 8,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $280,767.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,067.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in LendingTree by 59.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in LendingTree by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in LendingTree by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TREE shares. TheStreet cut LendingTree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingTree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.86.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

