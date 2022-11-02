Leon’s Furniture (LNF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th.

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$647.04 million for the quarter.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

Shares of LNF stock opened at C$17.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56. Leon’s Furniture has a 52 week low of C$14.61 and a 52 week high of C$25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.08.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

