LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 5,009 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 28,061 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 27,448 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 80,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of VRP stock opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.78.

