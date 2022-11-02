LexAurum Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 77.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BBY opened at $68.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.41.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,423 shares of company stock worth $1,995,772. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.