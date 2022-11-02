LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,443 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 51,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 95.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYEM opened at $16.39 on Wednesday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.