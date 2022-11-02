LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,482 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in General Motors by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,223,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,687,000 after buying an additional 258,090 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 86,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 70,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in General Motors by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 386,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,546,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of General Motors to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.