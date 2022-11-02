LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 1,397 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,664 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.87.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

