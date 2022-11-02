Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,528 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

NASDAQ LBRDA traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $82.87. The company had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,415. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $169.43.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.