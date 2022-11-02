Lido DAO Price Down 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $24.06 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00007339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lido DAO has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,137,548 tokens. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

