Lido wstETH Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,216.00 (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Lido wstETH has a total market capitalization of $948.41 million and approximately $17,216.00 worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lido wstETH token can now be purchased for about $1,696.05 or 0.08299066 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003116 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,346.27 or 0.31108329 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012150 BTC.
Lido wstETH Token Profile
Lido wstETH’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.
Lido wstETH Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido wstETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
