Life Time Group (LTH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $461.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.18 million. Life Time Group had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. On average, analysts expect Life Time Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Life Time Group Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:LTH opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $23.37.
LTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Life Time Group to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
