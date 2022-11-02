LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $113,143.94 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $113,143.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,983,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,813,396.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Warren Gouk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $106,648.36.

On Monday, October 17th, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $120,999.06.

On Monday, October 10th, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $112,539.70.

On Monday, October 3rd, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $106,044.12.

On Thursday, September 8th, Warren Gouk sold 51,672 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $465,564.72.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Warren Gouk sold 34,449 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $241,143.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $120,926.52.

On Monday, August 8th, Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $125,749.80.

LifeStance Health Group stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.43. 475,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,777. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.65.

LifeStance Health Group ( NASDAQ:LFST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $209.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

LFST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter worth $53,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,277 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $6,503,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 34.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,367,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 868,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

