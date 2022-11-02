LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Insider Sells $113,143.94 in Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $113,143.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,983,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,813,396.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Warren Gouk also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 24th, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $106,648.36.
  • On Monday, October 17th, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $120,999.06.
  • On Monday, October 10th, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $112,539.70.
  • On Monday, October 3rd, Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $106,044.12.
  • On Thursday, September 8th, Warren Gouk sold 51,672 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $465,564.72.
  • On Tuesday, September 6th, Warren Gouk sold 34,449 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $241,143.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 23rd, Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $120,926.52.
  • On Monday, August 8th, Warren Gouk sold 17,226 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $125,749.80.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

LifeStance Health Group stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.43. 475,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,777. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.65.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFSTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $209.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter worth $53,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,277 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $6,503,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 34.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,367,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,724,000 after acquiring an additional 868,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

