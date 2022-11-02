Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

A number of research firms have commented on LNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Lincoln National by 25.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Lincoln National by 7.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 177,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Lincoln National by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 3.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, apricus wealth LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 31.1% during the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LNC stock opened at $53.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.20. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $43.01 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading

