Linear (LINA) Price Down 0% This Week

Linear (LINA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Linear has a total market capitalization of $81.25 million and $396,033.00 worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Linear has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear’s genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

