LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

LINKBANCORP Price Performance

LINKBANCORP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. 529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,110. LINKBANCORP has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LNKB shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LINKBANCORP in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of LINKBANCORP in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of LINKBANCORP in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans.

Featured Articles

