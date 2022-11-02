Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Shares Gap Up to $2.99

Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $3.17. Lion Electric shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 9,184 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LEV shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Veritas Investment Research started coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lion Electric from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley started coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.05.

Lion Electric Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.30 million, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 219.51%. The business had revenue of $29.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Lion Electric by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

