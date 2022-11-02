Lisk (LSK) Reaches One Day Volume of $3.26 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00004701 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $135.05 million and $3.26 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00011389 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00019165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006786 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005603 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002419 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004259 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000637 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,874,482 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

