Litecoin Cash Trading 14.1% Lower This Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $55.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 769,421,575 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 769,388,293.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00277785 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $59.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.