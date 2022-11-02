Livingston Satterthwaite Sells 3,075 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

IDEX Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.42. 336,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.23. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $240.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEX during the first quarter valued at about $65,607,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 39.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,122,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,284,000 after buying an additional 320,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,153,000 after buying an additional 226,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 68.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,924,000 after buying an additional 224,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IDEX by 25.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after buying an additional 223,005 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.58.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.