LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 202.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,543 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in LKQ were worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 395.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.37. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. MKM Partners started coverage on LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

