Loom Network Market Cap Tops $62.88 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, Loom Network has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a total market cap of $62.88 million and $6.94 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

