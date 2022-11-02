Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 6,199 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,576,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.98% of Vontier worth $36,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Vontier by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Vontier by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vontier by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Vontier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,348,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VNT opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.95. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.21%.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vontier from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

