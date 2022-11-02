Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.01% of Novanta worth $43,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novanta by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 574,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,740,000 after buying an additional 39,922 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the second quarter valued at $3,396,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Novanta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the second quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Novanta by 20.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $140.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 1.21. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $184.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.38 and a 200 day moving average of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 7,144 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,889,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Novanta news, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 7,144 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,889,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,910. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novanta in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

