Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Stock Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 959,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 54,045 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in EQT were worth $32,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc purchased a new position in EQT during the second quarter valued at $283,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 4,135.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 37,343 shares in the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EQT during the second quarter valued at $3,440,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the second quarter valued at $841,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in EQT by 5.8% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 197,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EQT opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is 13.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQT. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

