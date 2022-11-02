Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 45,940 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,940 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Albany International were worth $59,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Albany International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Albany International by 272.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Albany International by 486.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Albany International by 89.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIN. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Albany International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Albany International Trading Up 3.2 %

Albany International Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.20. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $97.73. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 25.15%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Further Reading

