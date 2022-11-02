Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 147,925 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.85% of BlackLine worth $33,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,120,000 after acquiring an additional 941,030 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,464,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,575 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,305 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,386,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,511,000 after buying an additional 347,980 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 506,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,758,000 after buying an additional 94,404 shares during the period.

BlackLine Stock Performance

BlackLine stock opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.13. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.66 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00.

Insider Activity

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $128.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $30,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,566.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $30,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,509 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,566.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $198,510 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America cut BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.83.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Read More

