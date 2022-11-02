Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 3,949 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 656,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $47,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,152,000 after purchasing an additional 252,733 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth about $21,170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 971,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,535,000 after purchasing an additional 204,588 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,558,000. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter worth about $12,440,000. 48.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Up 0.3 %

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Shares of COLM stock opened at $74.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day moving average is $75.10. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $107.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.88.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

