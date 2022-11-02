Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 4,461 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 278,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.18% of Veeva Systems worth $55,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,702 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 102.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.4% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $163.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.56. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $323.46. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.74.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock worth $3,401,497 in the last ninety days. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

