Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 6,442 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,442 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 2.42% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $38,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.58.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $355,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,710.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 164,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $5,877,974.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,061 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,502.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $355,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,710.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 468,102 shares of company stock worth $17,546,777. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

