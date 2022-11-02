Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.22% of HEICO worth $39,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HEICO by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 8,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $161.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.12. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $126.95 and a one year high of $165.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $569.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.44 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HEI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,838,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $48,880.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

