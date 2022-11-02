Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Kadant were worth $42,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Insider Transactions at Kadant

Kadant Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Kadant news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,957 shares of company stock valued at $333,301 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant stock opened at $178.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.19 and a 1-year high of $240.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.04.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $221.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.37 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 10.84%.

Kadant Profile

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Articles

