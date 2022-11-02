L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $59.89

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.89 and last traded at $59.94, with a volume of 175309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRLCY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on L’Oréal from €415.00 ($415.00) to €405.00 ($405.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L’Oréal from €385.00 ($385.00) to €365.00 ($365.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of L’Oréal from €347.00 ($347.00) to €314.00 ($314.00) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €400.00 ($400.00) to €380.00 ($380.00) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of L’Oréal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L’Oréal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $372.89.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.54.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

