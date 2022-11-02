Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 342,319 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 442,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342,319 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of UGI worth $17,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam increased its stake in UGI by 989.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 598.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 2,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $47.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UGI. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Insider Transactions at UGI

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About UGI



UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Featured Articles

