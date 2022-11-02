Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 262,168 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 3,426.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 262,168 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $13,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 620,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,708,000 after purchasing an additional 193,097 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

American International Group Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $57.07 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.05 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.16.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

