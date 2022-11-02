Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 2,964 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Concentrix worth $18,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Concentrix by 12.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 356.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $264,741.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,911.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $53,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $264,741.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,911.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,644 shares of company stock worth $1,451,140 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $122.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.64. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.05. Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 12.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their target price on Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

