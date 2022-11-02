Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 4,079 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of Manhattan Associates worth $20,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 23,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.8% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

MANH opened at $117.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81 and a beta of 1.78. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.03.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 51.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $320,328.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

