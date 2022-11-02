Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 167,691 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Chemours worth $14,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 34,325.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Price Performance

CC stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.86.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CC. Argus downgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chemours to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Chemours Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.