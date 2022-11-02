Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 2,098.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 389,943 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $16,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. abrdn plc lifted its position in WestRock by 2.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 11.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in shares of WestRock by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 210,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 36,658 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 148,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 67,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE:WRK opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

