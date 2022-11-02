Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $20.62 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Landstar System worth $20,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,952,000 after acquiring an additional 46,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 950,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 612,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,337,000 after acquiring an additional 259,933 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $157.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.89. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.09.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

