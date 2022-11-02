Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,002 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,361 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Diamondback Energy worth $14,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $158.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.67. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.99.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

